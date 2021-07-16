Green Man Festival has confirmed that its 2021 event will go ahead next month and has revealed the line-up, headlined by Mogwai, Caribou, Fontaines D.C. and more.

Last month, the Welsh festival revealed that it was waiting on further advice from the government and hoping for a COVID insurance package in order to host their 2021 festival as planned on the weekend of August 19-22.

Other acts set to play Green Man 2021 include Black Midi, Shame, Thundercat, LUMP (the project of Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay), Self Esteem, Little Dragon, Nadine Shah, Django Django and many more.

Attendees over the age of 16 will have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the event, or proof of double vaccination at least 14 days prior.

Announcing the return of the festival, Green Man owner Fiona Stewart said: “At times it seemed like a dream that we would ever be back in the fields together, I can’t tell you how much it means to me, and the thousands of people that rely upon and make Green Man happen, that it’s actually going ahead. We cannot wait to see people enjoy the festival again!”

See the full line-up for Green Man 2021 below. Tickets are sold out, but fans who are no longer able to attend can either roll their tickets over to Green Man 2022 or access a refund before July 23 at 5pm BST. A subsequent ticket resale will be held on July 27 at 10am BST.

Green Man is GO!🎉We’re ecstatic to finally say that we can go ahead this August. And what a thrill to be able to introduce your GM21 line-up, with headliners @Mogwai, @caribouband, @LittleDragon & @fontainesdublin soaring over the Black Mountains each evening to welcome us home! pic.twitter.com/U5mWwEwuNp — Green Man (@GreenManFest) July 16, 2021

“There’s a kind of magic about Green Man – both that I’ve experienced myself in the past and that I hear about from friends who go every year,” Dan Snaith – aka Caribou – said in a statement about their headline set. “I feel very lucky that we’re going to headline this year.”

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite added: “We are delighted to be playing Green Man festival. We’ve been looking forward to making a racket in the countryside for a long time and can’t wait to do it at Green Man, one of our favourite festivals.”

After cancelling their 2020 edition due to COVID-19 restrictions, Green Man announced plans to return in 2021 back in February. “Your love and enthusiasm for Green Man has been a massive inspiration for all of us during this time and we desperately want GM21 to go ahead too,” the festival said in a statement last month.

Festivals including Truck and Kendall Calling recently announced the cancellation of their July events following the delay to the government’s final exit out of lockdown restrictions, lack of published data and general lack of guidance. A new survey revealed that half of UK festivals have now been cancelled this year.