Green Man Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Green Man has become the latest festival to cancel its 2020 edition due to coronavirus.

The Brecon Beacons festival was set to return in August, but it will now take an enforced break until 2021.

The festival confirmed in a statement: “Our number one priority will always be your safety, as well as the artists, crew and traders who are a much loved part of our Green Man family. We know the coming months will be hugely testing for all of us, but together we believe we can emerge from this time stronger and more connected than ever before.”

They added: “We realise that the loss of the festival for our friends and communities in Wales will be enormous, not to mention for those who work and perform at the festival. We want to take this moment to say that you matter to us and we will help where we can.”

Refund details will be issued next week, but all tickets will remain valid for next year. It is yet to be announced if the same line-up – which includes the likes of Michael Kiwanuka and Mac DeMarco – will also return.

These are words we hoped we would never have to write, but it’s with deep sadness that we’re announcing that Green Man won’t be taking place this year. Please see full statement below. Stay healthy and stay kind. Big love, GM 💚 pic.twitter.com/om23vpY8fM — Green Man (@GreenManFest) May 14, 2020

This comes after festivals across the UK including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds announced their 2020 cancellations.

UK festival organisers have also cast doubt over the prospect of running mass gatherings with social distancing measures in place – as well the chances of any festivals being possible before 2021.

Speaking to NME, Isle of Wight Festival boss John Giddings said: “I think it’s ludicrous. Once you give someone a couple of drinks, they’ll start having the best time with all these people. With social distancing you can only fit 15 people on a double decker bus, how is that economically viable? It’s the same for festivals.

“We pay a million pounds in policing and security for the Isle Of Wight Festival already. How would it be possible to enforce people standing two metres apart? I just can’t see it.”

A stark report earlier this week has also warned that independent music festivals in Britain are at risk of collapsing without government support.

A number of UK venues also spoke to NME about their concerns and requirements if socially-distanced indoor gigs were to be allowed, with the Music Venue Trust detailing that a number of safe and financially viable solutions were being discussed.