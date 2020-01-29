Michael Kiwanuka and Caribou named as Green Man Festival 2020 headliners

Michael Kiwanuka and Caribou have been named among the headliners of Green Man Festival 2020.

The Brecon Beacons festival in Wales will be held this year between August 20-23.

Speaking about headlining Green Man this year, Dan Snaith — aka Caribou — said: “There’s a kind of magic about Green Man – both that I’ve experienced myself in the past and that I hear about from friends who go every year.

Advertisement

“I feel very lucky that we’re going to headline this year – it’s one of this year’s shows that I’m most excited about. Hopefully we can bring along a bit of magic of our own.”

As well as Caribou and Kiwanuka, Mac DeMarco (playing his only UK festival show in 2020) and Little Dragon will also headline.

Caroline Polachek, (Sandy) Alex G, Agnes Obel, Thundercat, Black Midi, Parquet Courts, Goldfrapp and Shame will also play at the festival.

You can see Green Man Festival’s 2020 line-up below.

#GreenMan20 has landed! ⚡️ @michaelkiwanuka, Mac DeMarco (his only UK show), @caribouband, @LittleDragon are headlining in the mountains & a whole host of bewitching acts! Bag a ticket > https://t.co/0uGLXrJK3q pic.twitter.com/zitO88WnpP — Green Man (@GreenManFest) January 29, 2020

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Advertisement

Kiwanuka was this morning (January 29) confirmed as one of the performers at this year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions. He’ll headline on a bill which also includes The 1975, Tom Jones and Lionel Richie.

Caribou, meanwhile, dropped his latest single ‘Never Come Back’ last night (January 28), following on from the tracks ‘You and I’ and ‘Home’ from his forthcoming new album ‘Suddenly’.