Green Man Festival adds Kraftwerk, Beach House, Metronomy and more to 2022 line-up

Green Man Festival has announced over 70 new acts for their 2022 festival, with Kraftwerk, Beach House and Metronomy set to headline.

The festival in Brecon Beacons, Wales had already confirmed that Michael Kiwanuka will co-headline their 2022 event. This year’s festival will take place from August 18-21, and will serve as the 20th anniversary of Green Man Festival.

Kraftwerk’s headline set at Green Man will mark their first-ever appearance at the festival.

Bicep have also been added to the line-up today (February 10), which now includes the likes of Parquet Courts, Kae Tempest, Cate Le Bon, Black Country, New Road, Low and many more.

Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Yves Tumor, Dry Cleaning, Ezra Furman, Jenny Hval, Alex G, Valerie June, Mdou Moctar, Arab Strap, Orchestra Baobab, Viagra Boys and The Murder Capital are also on the Green Man bill – you can check out their 2022 line-up poster above.

Further additions to the Green Man Festival bill will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for the event have already sold out, but you can find out more information about this year’s festival here.

“We’re so excited about Green Man’s 20th birthday, and we’re planning to celebrate his big anniversary with lots of wonderful surprises and the best party ever!” Green Man boss Fiona Stewart previously said in a statement about this year’s festival.

Last year’s Green Man Festival was headlined by Mogwai, Caribou and Fontaines D.C..