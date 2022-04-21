Green Man Festival adds Tune-Yards, Sofia Kourtesis, Nia Archives and more to 2022 line-up

Green Man Festival has announced the second wave of artists for their 2022 line-up.

The Brecon Beacons, Wales festival will return for its 20th anniversary event from August 18-21.

With Kraftwerk, Michael Kiwanuka, Beach House, Metronomy and Bicep already set to headline this year’s festival, Green Man has now announced another wave of acts for their 2022 event.

Tune-Yards, Sofia Kourtesis and Nia Archives lead the latest additions to the line-up, with Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul, Mary Lattimore, Donny Benét, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 (who will be accompanied by the National Orchestra of Wales), Penelope Isles, Nathan Fake and The Long Blondes also on the bill.

Charles Watson, Art School Girlfriend, Cerys Hafana, Ural Thomas & The Pain, John Mouse, El Goodo, Mandrake Handshake, Joe & The Shitboys, Honeyglaze, Eli Smart, Bonnie Kemplay and Social Gathering are also set to perform.

Further line-ups of music, science, film, comedy and literature will be revealed by Green Man in the coming months.

Tickets for Green Man Festival 2022 have already sold out, but you can find out more information about this year’s event by heading here.

“We’re so excited about Green Man’s 20th birthday, and we’re planning to celebrate his big anniversary with lots of wonderful surprises and the best party ever!” Green Man boss Fiona Stewart previously said in a statement about this year’s festival.

Last year’s Green Man Festival was headlined by Mogwai, Caribou and Fontaines D.C..