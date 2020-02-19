The organisers of Green Man festival have launched a fundraiser to help raise money for those affected by last weekend’s flooding in South Wales. You can donate to the fund here.

The festival, which is held in the Brecon Beacons each August, has also pledged £10,000 themselves to help with the aftermath of Storm Dennis, which saw hundreds of properties flooded following excessive rainfall at the weekend.

Declared a “major incident” by police, towns and villages across south Wales saw severe flooding and hundreds were forced to be evacuated from their homes.

On their Twitter page, Green Man wrote: “Seeing the destruction from recent storms in South Wales has been truly awful, it’s important we all pull together – so we’ve pledged £10,000 to help those affected. Please be kind & donate whatever you can.”

Green Man’s Fiona Stewart later added: “We can’t replace the many things lost by Welsh communities in the recent floods. We can show that they matter and it takes more than rain to wash kindness away – please help them and donate.”

24 hours after the fundraiser launched, over £7400 had already been raised. “24 hours in and 100s of you wonderful lot have donated! Spread the kindness with whatever you can chip in,” the festival tweeted after seeing the donations this morning.

Last month (January 29), Michael Kiwanuka and Caribou were announced as headliners of Green Man Festival 2020, which will take place between August 20-23.

Speaking about headlining Green Man this year, Dan Snaith — aka Caribou — said: “There’s a kind of magic about Green Man – both that I’ve experienced myself in the past and that I hear about from friends who go every year.

“I feel very lucky that we’re going to headline this year – it’s one of this year’s shows that I’m most excited about. Hopefully we can bring along a bit of magic of our own.”

As well as Caribou and Kiwanuka, Mac DeMarco (playing his only UK festival show in 2020) and Little Dragon will also headline. Caroline Polachek, (Sandy) Alex G, Agnes Obel, Thundercat, Black Midi, Parquet Courts, Goldfrapp and Shame will also play at the festival.