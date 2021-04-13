Greentea Peng announces debut album ‘MAN MADE’ and shares ‘Kali V2’

Greentea Peng has announced her debut album ‘MAN MADE’ – you can listen to her new song ‘Kali V2’ below.

Written and recorded with the south London artist’s live band The Seng Seng Family and executive-produced by Earbuds, ‘MAN MADE’ also features production from Swindle, Mala and Greentea’s long-standing collaborators SAMO & KIKO.

‘MAN MADE’ is set for release on June 4 via AMF Records. The artist has provided a manifesto to go with the record, which reads: “‘MAN MADE’ – an exploration of self and sound. A product of shifting paradigms both inner and outer. An ULTRA SONIC TRIP. This album is an offering of healing, a provocation of Hu Man spirit soul.

“Out of tune with the industry and in tune with the universe, this is a 432hrz production.

Deliberately detuned out of any Babylon standard! It is to be felt… like a buzzing bee, in one’s chest. A VIBRATION. A jambalaya of expression, this project fits no genre, not to be digested easily by everyone.”

Greentea’s manifesto continues: “However for those occupying the same space right now, upholding the frequency at such a transformative and challenging moment in time…I trust THIS SOUND will find you.

“Dedicated and inspired by the late Jimtastic, join me and my boys as we travel the Sonicsphere on the way back to centre, through the depths of apathy and the heights of interconnection through surrender… I offer you ‘MAN MADE’.”

You can see the tracklist for Greentea Peng’s forthcoming debut album ‘MAN MADE’ below.

Man Made This Sound Free My People (featuring Simmy and Kid Cruise) Be Careful Nah It Ain’t The Same Earnest Suffer Mataji Freestyle Kali V2 Satta Party Hard Dingaling Maya Man Made Meditation Poor Man Skit Sinner Jimtastic Blues

Greentea Peng made her TV debut back in October with an appearance on Later… With Jools Holland.