Greentea Peng details new mixtape ‘Greenzone 108’

Greentea Peng has shared details of a new mixtape, ‘Greenzone 108’, which is set to be released next month.

The news comes a week after the artist returned with a spiritual new song called ‘Look To Him’, which has now been given an official video alongside the mixtape’s announcement.

Discussing the new mixtape, which will be released on September 9, in a statement, Greentea Peng said: “’GREENZONE 108′ is a free flowing, open field of expression. A collection of works accumulated over a transitional period of my life. An elevation of sorts from MAN MADE, in the sense that so much has changed and formed in the 2 years since that conception.

“‘GREENZONE108’ is freer, less formed and more of an open dialogue/ space exploring all different types of topics from spirituality, and originality to mental health and politricks hence why this is a mixtape and not an album.”

Watch Greentea Peng’s new ‘Look To Him’ video below, and pre-save ‘Greenzone 108’ here.

Talking about the meaning behind ‘Look To Him’, the artist added: “‘Look To Him’ explores the idea of originality and the notion of tapping into source energy for creativity and inspiration rather than just searching for it amongst your peers and surroundings,” Greentea Peng said of the new song in a statement.

“At the same time, it challenges the idea that anything is truly original as nothing is truly our own rather seeped into us from a Higher Power and thus channelled from God him/herself.”

The new track follows the track ‘Your Mind’, which was shared back in March, and also appears on the imminent mixtape.

See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Greenzone 108’ below.

1. ‘Feint ‘

2. ‘Lose My Mind ‘

3. ‘Look to Him’

4. ‘Stuck In The Middle’

5. ‘Your Mind’

6. ‘Our Father’

7. ‘Three Eyes Open’

8. ‘My Love’

9. ‘Bun Tough ‘

10. ‘Top Steppa’

Earlier this year, Greentea Peng cancelled her March UK headline tour due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. “If it was just me on the mic over a track it would be different but manoeuvring a 6 piece band plus team is a different story and we need time, full energy and a lot of money to make shit happen. I’d rather do it properly than slap dash,” she said in a statement.

During her set at Glastonbury 2022, she then revealed that the performance her last live set for a while. Reviewing the set, NME wrote: “Her set is a delicate performance in many places, and singing ‘Your Mind’ is one of them; it’s a soul-lifting experience. For her ‘beautiful’ first-ever Glastonbury set, there are a bunch of goodies you’ll only hear if you were at her set.