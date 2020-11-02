Watch Greentea Peng make TV performance debut on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

Greentea Peng has made her TV performance debut on Later… With Jools Holland – you can watch it below.

Taking place on Friday (October 30), the rising star appeared on the popular BBC music show to share a live rendition of her recent track ‘Hu Man’.

It follows the release of her new reggae-fused single, ‘Revolution’, which is “a result of recent turmoil: political, societal, and individual.”

“‘Revolution’ is a product of this pain and also the anger we’ve been struggling to move through, at the same time it represents the hope conjured,” Greentea Peng said in a statement. “A reminder to remember where the first revolution must take place and also a reminder to be aware of where and what we put our energy and belief into.”

Watch the singer-songwriter’s performance on Later… With Jools Holland below:

Earlier this year, Greentea Peng joined Donae’o on The Streets single ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’.

The track features on Mike Skinner’s recent mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’.

Greentea Peng will embark on a European tour next year, which will include dates in London, Manchester and Dublin.

You can see the full list of dates below:

April 2021

7 – Kantine am Berghain, Berlin

16 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

17 – Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

18 – CCA, Glasgow

20 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

21 – The Grand Social, Dublin

22 – 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool

24 – Coventry Central Library, Coventry

25 – The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

26 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

28 – Earth, London

29 – Patterns, Brighton

30 – Thekla, Bristol

May 2021

9 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

10 – Botanique, Brussels

13 – La Maroquinerie, Paris