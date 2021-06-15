Greentea Peng shares new documentary on the creation of debut album ‘MAN MADE’

Greentea Peng has shared a new documentary titled SENGSATION – A Product MAN MADE, detailing the recording sessions for her recent album ‘MAN MADE’.

You can watch the thirteen minute film below, which follows the musician and her band The Seng Seng Family setting up in a remote studio in the woods.

“I wanna get people in their feelings, you know what I mean?” says Peng of her songs at the beginning of the film. “It’s full on healing music. Even if on some of those songs, I’m not necessarily saying I’m a healed person, because I’m battling. But at the end of the day, down to the fucking sonics of it, my intention is love, and it always has been.”

‘MAN MADE’ arrived earlier this month on June 4, a record NME called “a spellbinding debut steeped in spiritual reflections.”

“Throughout, you get the sense Greentea is defiantly doing everything in her own sweet time,” NME‘s Gemma Samways wrote in a four-star review. “Lucky for us, then, that her sense of timing is in sync with the universe, because this hazy set is ideally suited to the long, lazy summer days.”

The musician will take her debut album on tour next Spring, having recently announced a series of UK shows across the country for 2022.

Greentea Peng will also be among the acts who will play at the inaugural edition of Happyland, Slowthai‘s Northampton festival.