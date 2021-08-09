Greta Thunberg calls for “brave action” against climate change in wake of damning UN report

Greta Thunberg has called on humanity to take “brave” action to avoid a catastrophic climate change crisis, in the wake of a damning new report.

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that humanity’s damaging impact on the climate is now a “statement of fact”.

The worrying review from UN scientists also warns that a key temperature limit could be broken in just a decade if warming gas emissions continue at their current rate.

Scientists also warn that a rise in sea levels approaching 2m by the end of this century “cannot be ruled out”.

It doesn't tell us what to do. It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis. 2/2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 9, 2021

Reacting on Twitter, environmental activist Thunberg wrote: “The new IPCC report contains no real surprises. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports – that we are in an emergency. It’s a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science.”

“It doesn’t tell us what to do. It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis,” she said.

Among the report’s key findings is the revelation that the recent rate of sea level rises has nearly tripled compared with 1901-1971.

It is also “virtually certain” that heatwaves have become more frequent and intense since the 1950s, while colder events have become less frequent and severe.

The IPCC’s document said “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land”.

On a more positive note, scientists say they are more hopeful that if we can cut global emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero by the middle of the century, we can possibly halt and reverse the rise in temperatures.

