Greta Van Fleet announce 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2022.

The ‘Dreams And Gold’ jaunt will see the band play two dates at Manchester’s O2 Apollo along with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace and a concert in Dublin next June.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (November 12) at 10am GMT and will be available here. There will also be a pre-sale tomorrow (November 10) which can be purchased here.

The shows will see the band perform tracks from their recent album ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’.

Greta Van Fleet’s UK dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

23 – Fairview, Dublin

25 – Alexandra Palace, London

28 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

29 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Meanwhile, frontman Josh Kiszka recently hit back at KISS frontman Gene Simmons after he suggested that rock music is “dead”.

“Maybe the world of rock [Gene] remembers is dead…I don’t know,” Josh told NME.

“I think rock ‘n’ roll is a very elastic genre, it’s a very eclectic genre. It seems like every once in a while, a generation reinterprets what that is.

“And I’ve heard a lot, throughout the years, I guess people blowing hot air about… I think rock ‘n’ roll can become dormant, but you can’t kill something that supersedes time. It’s an attitude and a spirit and a celebration. I think people pass the torch and time moves on,” the singer added.

He added: “I think there’s probably a lot of people that would disagree with him. Elton John is one, I’m sure. I’ve heard it come out of his mouth.”