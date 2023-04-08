Greta Van Fleet announce details of third album ‘Starcatcher’

Greta Van Fleet have announced details of their third album ‘Starcatcher’ – listen to first single ‘Meeting The Master’ below.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’ will land on July 21 and was produced in Nashville by the band and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” drummer Danny Wagner said in a statement.

“We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

Listen to ‘Meeting The Master’ and see the tracklist for ‘Starcatcher’ below.

1. ‘Fate Of The Faithful’

2. ‘Waited All Your Life’

3. ‘The Falling Sky’

4. ‘Sacred The Thread’

5. ‘Runway Blues’

6. ‘The Indigo Streak’

7. ‘Frozen Light’

8. ‘The Archer’

9. ‘Meeting The Master’

10. ‘Farewell For Now’

In a two-star review of Van Fleet’s sophomore album, NME wrote that “despite the abundance of material provided over the past few years, ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’ is a mixed bag of heavy metaphor and lazy observation.”

During an interview with Heavy Consequence late last year, bassist Sam Kiszka said of the album: “It’s conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound.”

The Van Fleet bassist went on to reveal that the album will expand on the band’s sound “because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been.” Kiszka’s comments echo those he made about the upcoming album in a September episode of the Kyle Meredith With … podcast. During that interview, Kiszka said “[the band is] bringing our heads back to that garage time” and “making [the album] exciting and raw and energetic.”