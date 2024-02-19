Greta Van Fleet announce huge London Royal Albert Hall show for summer 2024

Greta Van Fleet have announced a huge one-off show for this summer in London, which they are billing as “A Special Evening with Greta Van Fleet”.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Greta Van Fleet

The Michigan band will play the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on July 14, with tickets for the event set to go on sale this Friday (February 23) at 9am local time. You can get yours here.

They released their third album ‘Starcatcher’ last July, including the singles ‘Meeting The Master’, ‘Sacred The Thread’ and ‘Farewell for Now’.

Advertisement

The London date will follow a run of 12 North American dates, kicking off with a show at St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena on April 27 before wrapping up at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on May 21. Tickets for those shows are available here.

Last August, the band’s frontman Josh Kiszka said that it felt like a “huge weight” had been lifted after he came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. He had written on his Instagram earlier in the summer that he had been “in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past eight years”, adding that it was “important to me to share publicly”.

“Everything had been met with love and acceptance and humility and respect, and that was a huge wave of reassurance that things are moving in the right direction,” he said. “As a performer and as an entertainer, a huge weight was lifted. Because ultimately as an artist or just as a person, we all want to be understood to some degree.”

The band were also announced as being part of this year’s Mad Cool lineup, alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Bring Me The Horizon. The festival will take place between July 10 and 13 in its regular site of Villaverde in Madrid.