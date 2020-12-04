Greta Van Fleet announce new album ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they’ll return next year with their second album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate’, as well as sharing the first track from the record.

The U.S. rock band will release their latest effort on April 16 2021, with new single ‘Age of Machine’ offering a glimpse at the band’s evolution on their second effort.

Recorded in Los Angeles with Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin, the band say their second album reflects their experiences of touring round the globe with their first record.

“We realised that whilst growing up, we had been shielded by many things and we were unaware of a lot of things,” said drummer Danny Wagner.

“And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first. But as we started to travel a lot, meet new and different people and experience different cultures, our definition of ‘normal’ changed.”

Bassist Sam Kiszka said: “I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place.”

Speaking of their work with Kurstin, singer Josh Kiszka explained: “I’m always a little bit hesitant about my abilities as an artist, I think a lot of artists feel that way.

“But Greg hovering over me while I’m on the piano, taking an interest in what I was doing – that was really important for me.”

The latest release comes after the band returned with their first new material in over a year in the form of single ‘My Way, Soon’ in October.

Their debut record ‘Anthem Of The Peaceful Army’ was released in 2018. In a three-star review, NME said: “Ultimately, this is just a rock album that does exactly what it says on the tin. They are head-banging, pitch-altering rock songs that may not change the world right away, but they’ll give yer head a little wobble at the very least.”