Greta Van Fleet “break down these walls” on raging new song ‘Broken Bells’

Greta Van Fleet have shared a brand new single – listen to the raging ‘Broken Bells’ below.

The track is the latest preview of the Aussie rockers’ new album ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’, which is set to come out next month.

The new album, due out on April 16, has so far been previewed by two singles, ‘My Way, Soon’ and ‘Age Of Machine’.

The band’s Sam Kiszka said new track ‘Broken Bells’ concerns ​”what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones.”

He added of the time between the band’s first and second albums: “I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place: our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We’ve gained a larger understanding of why we’re all here.”

“Certainly after this, we’ve grown in so many ways,” frontman Josh Kiszka added. “This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.”

Previously, the band described their new album as “cinematic” and “complex”. “We were kind of starting with a fresh slate…[‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’] was, in conversation, an album we wanted to make in the beginning but it was a little bit strange, I don’t think we would think that would work as well [as a debut] as it would now,” Josh said.

The band’s debut record ‘Anthem Of The Peaceful Army’ was released in 2018. In a three-star review, NME said: “Ultimately, this is just a rock album that does exactly what it says on the tin. They are head-banging, pitch-altering rock songs that may not change the world right away, but they’ll give yer head a little wobble at the very least.”