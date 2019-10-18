Greta Van Fleet could be “amazing” but “need some better songs”, says The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins

He says they "could be the next phase of what Led Zeppelin should have been doing"

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness says that Greta Van Fleet could be “amazing” but “need some better songs”.

The four-piece have been heavily compared to Hawkins’ band across their career.

Now, speaking to Classic Rock, Hawkins has revealed that he feels the band haven’t fulfilled their potential, though he does praise Josh Kiszka’s vocals.

“The timbre of Kiszka’s voice is so similar to Robert Plant’s that you can’t help but be excited when you hear him sing,” Hawkins says.

He continued: “There’s lots of potential for them to be as amazing as Led Zeppelin, but they’re going to need some better songs. When something like this comes along and everyone gets excited, it shows you how little we have to offer as a genre. That’s not to slag them off, because I think they have the potential to be amazing.”

Hawkins went on to say that he has lofty ideas of what Greta Van Fleet could be, comparing them to one pretty huge band.

“They could be the next phase of what Led Zeppelin should have been doing,” Hawkins said. “There’s nothing wrong with adopting classic rock choreography and clothes, but you have to kick on from there.”

Greta Van Fleet spoke to NME this summer at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid about how work is progressing on their second album, calling it “the next step in the evolution of what we want to do.”

“There’s a little evolution I guess as with everything” Jake Kizska revealed to NME. “We’re working on something quite different, I suppose. It’s interesting because we never know what an album is going to look like. It can only be so pre-meditated. It’s an example of where we are musically. It’s definitely much different than Anthem Of The Peaceful Army would have been.” Watch the full interview above.