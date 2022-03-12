Watch Greta Van Fleet kick off their 2022 ‘Dreams In Gold’ tour

Greta Van Fleet began the North American leg of their 2022 ‘Dreams In Gold’ tour in Michigan this week – check out the full setlist and watch fan-shot footage below.

For the first of five dates in their home state, the band took to the stage at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo on Thursday night (March 10) to deliver a 14-track headline performance (via Setlist.FM).

The group kicked off with ‘Heat Above’, the opening track from their second album ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’. They also offered up live airings of the 2021 record’s cuts ‘Caravel’, ‘The Weight of Dreams’, ‘Built By Nations’, ‘Age Of Machine’ and more.

Elsewhere, Greta Van Fleet dusted off ‘Watching Over’, ‘When The Curtain Falls’ and ‘Age Of Man’ from their 2018 debut, ‘Anthem Of The Peaceful Army’, as well as the following cuts from 2017’s ‘From The Fires’ double EP: ‘Safari Song’, ‘Black Smoke Rising’ and ‘Highway Tune’.

You can see a selection of videos from the concert below.

Greta Van Fleet played:

‘Heat Above’

‘Safari Song’

‘Black Smoke Rising’

‘Caravel’

‘Age Of Machine’

‘Light My Love’

‘Trip The Light Fantastic’

‘The Weight Of Dreams’

‘Watching Over’

‘Built By Nations’

‘When The Curtain Falls’

Encore:

‘Age Of Man’

‘Highway Tune’

‘My Way, Soon’

Greta Van Fleet are due to resume their tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan this evening (March 12) before visiting Saginaw (13), Flint (16) and Ypsilanti (17). You can find any remaining tickets for the current North American stint here.

Following a string of South American dates, Greta Van Fleet will embark on a run of UK and Ireland shows in June. Buy tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet’s UK dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

23 – Fairview, Dublin

25 – Alexandra Palace, London

28 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

29 – O2 Apollo, Manchester