Greta Van Fleet postpone further shows due to Josh Kiszka’s ruptured ear drum

Greta Van Fleet vocalist Josh Kiszka’s ruptured eardrum has forced the band to postpone four more live dates of their US tour.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Greta Van Fleet

Kiszka initially announced the injury on social media last month (October 18), saying that their shows in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville would be rescheduled to later dates.

After returning to play six dates late last month, the band have now postponed the remaining four shows of their North American tour.

Advertisement

“To all our fans in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento, please watch this video message for you from Josh,” the band wrote in a new Instagram post. “We’re sorry to share this news. Unfortunately, due to continuing issues related to Josh’s ear, El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento must be rescheduled.

“As soon as we have new dates, they will be posted. Your existing ticket will be valid for the new date and, once announced, refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

In the video message, Kiszka said that the last couple of shows had been “beautiful and awe-inspiring” but that while his eardrum was continuing to heal it was still causing him “a great deal of physical pain”. He also thanked fans for their support during a “truly humbling year”.

See the full post and video clip below.

Greta Van Fleet are still due to play two nights in Atlantic City as well as dates in New Jersey and Los Angeles – all scheduled for December. Tickets to those dates can still be purchased here.

Advertisement

After the incident took place last month, Kiszka explained that he “ruptured an eardrum” during the band’s show in Bangor on October 8. The singer wrote that “upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated”.

The vocalist – who fronts Greta Van Fleet alongside guitarist and twin brother Jake, younger bassist brother Sam and drummer Danny Wagner – concluded the statement with a thank you message to fans.

“I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night,” Kiszka wrote. “It’s devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing.”

During the early run of tour dates in March, Greta Van Fleet were forced to postpone shows in Flint and Ypsilanti after Josh and Jake Kiszka revealed they were unwell, with the latter being hospitalised after contracting pneumonia. The tour later resumed in Madison, Wisconsin in late March.

The tour comes in support of the band’s 2021 album, ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’. In an interview with NME Greta Van Fleet said the band’s sophomore studio album “was really liberating. We knew exactly what we were going to do – we were gonna create an album that was big and unfuckwithable”.