Greta Van Fleet postpone US shows after guitarist hospitalised with pneumonia

Greta Van Fleet have postponed a series of upcoming US shows after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalised with pneumonia.

The Michigan rockers are currently on tour in the States behind 2021 album ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’, kicking off the ‘Dreams In Gold’ tour on March 10 in Michigan.

Earlier this week, the band postponed gigs in Flint and Ypsilanti on March 16 and 17 respectively, revealing that brothers Josh and Jake Kiszka woke up unwell.

The band have now confirmed in a follow-up post that Jake had been hospitalised with pneumonia, meaning tonight’s (March 19) show in Huntington, West Virginia is also postponed.

They wrote on Instagram: “While Josh has mostly recovered, Jake’s diagnosis is more complex. What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday. The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined.”

The band will now play Flint on September 13, Ypsilanti on September 14 and Huntington on August 10. They hope to restart the current tour on Tuesday (March 22) in Madison, Wisconsin.

Following a string of South American dates, the band will then embark on a run of UK and Ireland shows in June.

Greta Van Fleet’s UK and Irish dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

23 – Fairview, Dublin

25 – Alexandra Palace, London

28 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

29 – O2 Apollo, Manchester