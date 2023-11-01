Grey Daze announce debut UK tour in memory of founding member Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington’s former band Grey Daze have announced their first-ever UK tour in memory of the late Linkin Park vocalist. Find all the details below.

Bennington founded the group with drummer Sean Dowdell in 1993. The former left the line-up in 1998, but later reunited with Grey Daze and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017.

Grey Daze have since released ‘Amends’, a record compiling reworked tracks from their back catalogue that were built around Bennington’s original vocal takes. Last year they dropped follow-up album ‘The Phoenix’, which again featured contributions from the late artist.

Today (November 1) the four-piece have confirmed a run of UK headline dates for next spring, dubbed the ‘For You Chester’ tour. It’ll mark Grey Daze’s debut live tour on these shores.

They’ll be fronted by Los Angeles singer Cris Hodges, who performed with the band in the US earlier this year. The current line-up is completed by Dowdell (drums), Mace Beyers (bass) and Cristin Davis (guitar).

Gigs are scheduled to take place in Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London in May 2024. Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (November 3) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Grey Daze’s 2024 UK tour dates are as follows:

MAY

12 – Thekla, Bristol

14 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

15 – Cathouse, Glasgow

16 – Rebellion, Manchester

17 –KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton

18 – The Garage, London

Back in March, Mike Shinoda said Linkin Park wouldn’t perform with a hologram of Bennington. “Those are creepy,” he explained, adding: “For me, that’s a clear no. I’m not into that.”

Bennington’s son, Draven, also shared his debut song ‘F_w_Me’ this year under the name RVRND.