Grey Daze share video for ‘B12’ featuring Chester Bennington and Korn

Grey Daze, the band formed by a pre-Linkin Park Chester Bennington, have shared the video for their new single B12 which features their late frontman.

Bennington left the band in 1998, but had reunited with them and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017.

The visuals premiered to kick off Download TV, a virtual edition of the UK’s biggest metal festival Download designed to take the place of 2020’s cancelled edition this weekend (June 12-14). You can take a look below.

The footage features Bennington, as well as cameos from Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch and James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, both of whom worked on Grey Daze’s forthcoming album ‘Amends’.

“Everything we’ve done surrounding the upcoming release of ‘Amends’ has been to honour Chester,” said Grey Daze co-founder and drummer Sean Dowdell.

“The video for ‘B12’ is no exception. We wanted to celebrate all that has been accomplished in seeing Amends, a release he had wanted to bring to life, and in this video we not only brought his lyrics to life, we also were able to feel his presence as we performed alongside his vocal track.”

Grey Daze have shared a number of tracks from ‘Amends’ ahead of its release on June 26 via Loma Vista Recordings, most recently ‘Soul Song’ which appeared last May.

That track came along with a video directed by Bennington’s son Jaime, and followed the singles ‘What’s In The Eye’, ‘Sickness’ and ‘Sometimes’.