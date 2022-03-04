Griff and Sigrid share new version of ‘Head On Fire’ featuring King Princess and MØ

Griff and Sigrid have shared a new reworking of their recent collaborative single ‘Head On Fire’, which now features King Princess and MØ – you can hear the new track below.

The original version of the track, which was released in January, won Best Collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 on Wednesday (March 2). The two artists also performed the song during the ceremony.

‘Head On Fire’ has now been reworked to include new contributions from King Princess and MØ, with the new version of the track arriving today (March 4).

“Thank you to these gorgeous gorgeous girls for asking me to come sing and play on ‘Head On Fire’,” King Princess said of the track, which you can hear below. “This song slaps!”

MØ added: “I was so happy when Griff asked me to join on this song. I love collaborating with other women. I find the bonds I make when creating with other female artists makes me feel so empowered and it builds a sense of support and community.

“On top of all of that, I’m a huge fan of everyone on this song. They’re all powerhouses in their own unique way and I’m super proud to be part of this collaboration.”

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this week, Griff, who also won the NME Radar Award, gave her take on why her collaboration with Sigrid has been so successful.

“I think we’re genuinely friends,” she said. “I feel like it was birthed out of us actually really getting along with each other, and when we got into the studio, it wasn’t that we wanted to write a collab, it was that we just wanted to hang out.”

Sigrid added: “We literally just wanted to go and get coffee, but it was easier to tell our teams that we were going to the studio!”