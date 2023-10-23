Griff announces 2024 UK and European tour

Griff has announced details of a new tour, set to take place across the UK and Europe next year. Find ticket information below.

The new tour dates arrive on the heels of the singer’s newly released EP, ‘vert1go vol.1’, which arrived last Friday (October 20) via Warner.

It also comes after the 22-year-old completed her recent intimate shows to celebrate the new release, which took place in London, Berlin and Paris earlier this month.

Set to kick off next spring, the dates will start at the Debaser Strand venue in Stockholm on March 10, before continuing the following day with a show at the Parkteateret in Oslo. From there, the multi-NME Award-winner will make various stops across Europe – including shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and Hamberg – before embarking on her series of UK shows.

The UK leg of the tour will begin with a concert in Bournemouth’s O2 Academy on March 24, and will head over to Ireland two days later for a stop at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

The final dates of the 2024 UK/EU tour will include shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, before coming to a close with a final performance at the Roundhouse in London on April 2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 27) at 10am BST and will be available here. Additionally, presale access starts on Wednesday (October 25) at 10am BST – find a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Griff 2024 UK/EU tour dates are:

March

10 — Debaser Strand, Stockholm

11 — Parkteateret, Oslo

15 — Mojo Club, Hamburg

16 — Heimathafen, Berlin

18 — Gloria Theater, Cologne

19 — Tolhuisten, Amsterdam

21 — Botanique Orangerie, Brussels

22 — La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, Paris

24 — O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 — Olympia Theatre, Dublin

28 — Albert Hall, Manchester

30 — Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

31 — O2 Institute, Birmingham

April

2 — Roundhouse, London

These will not be the first shows for Griff at the start of next year. For New Year’s Eve 2023 and the first few days of January 2024, she will be playing three shows in Australia as part of the Heaps Good Festival.

The first will take place on December 31 in Melbourne, before heading over to Brisbane on January 2 and Adelaide on January 6. Find any remaining tickets here.

In other Griff news, last month the singer received a shoutout from Taylor Swift, who shared her song ‘Vertigo’ on her Instagram story, telling her 271million followers that she ‘loved’ the track.

More recently, the singer debuted her upcoming single ‘Astronaut’, featuring Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, at the intimate EartH show last week.

The song is set to be released early next year and, at the show, she revealed that the track underwent various iterations before reaching its final version. Martin plays the keys in the studio version of the song and the collaboration arose after she acted as support for the band.