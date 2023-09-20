Griff announces intimate London EartH show

Griff has announced details of an intimate show in London, set to take place next month. Find ticket details below.

Set for October 18, the one-off intimate show will take place at the EartH venue in Hackney, and will celebrate the launch of her latest hit single ‘Vertigo’.

It will also mark her first headline show since March last year when the singer performed at the O2 Academy in Brixton. Since the slot, she has gone on to tour globally with the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Florence + the Machine.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old also describes the intimate show next month as the beginning of a new chapter in her career, offering her fans the chance to see her up close and personal as she celebrates the release of the recent track.

Tickets for the EartH gig are on sale now, and any remaining tickets can be found here.

In the short time since its release, ‘Vertigo’ has already become one of the NME Award-winner’s fan favourites. It also made headlines earlier this month after Taylor Swift shared it with her 271million via her Instagram Stories, writing “damn griff i love this one,” and posting a link to the track.

According to a press release, the new single by Griff is “a suitably dizzying and completely undeniable return from a young woman only just coming into her power”, and looks to capture the lack of clarity that comes from being in your early 20s.

“[The song] refers to an emotional state – always feeling upside down. Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with,” Griff said of the inspiration behind the new track. “‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

Advertisement

Alongside planning for the upcoming show in Hackney, the artist – real name Sarah Faith Griffiths – is also currently working on her long-awaited debut album, which will be the follow-up to the 2021 mixtape, ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’.

Following the debut release, Griff went on to pick up the NME Radar Award at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards.

It was presented to her by her ‘Head On Fire’ collaborator, Sigrid “I count it as a privilege that every day I get to do this,” Griff said upon receiving the award.