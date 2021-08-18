Griff announces release of new single ‘One Night’ coming next week

Griff has announced the release of a new single called ‘One Night’ which is set to be released next week.

The BRITs Rising Star winner took to Instagram yesterday (August 17) to share the artwork for her first new material since June’s ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ mixtape.

“There have been alot of nights in between going to bed and falling asleep where random anxieties come rushing back and every burden you’re carrying suddenly feel more heavy, and this song is about wanting at least one night away from that,” she said of ‘One Night’.

In addition to the artwork, Griff also shared a clip of her rehearsing the song with her band. “Also felt very exciting trying it for the first time with the band,” she wrote.

Griff also shared a few of the lyrics from ‘One Night’ embedded within the artwork. “Maybe there is something in the midnight hours, ya know/ Maybe there is something in the dead of the night where I’m sleeping alone, where I always see your face/ God I wish I didn’t though, can’t I have one night/ One night/ One night where it’s just me alone,” the lyrics read.

‘One Night’ is set to arrive on August 26.

Last week, Griff linked up with Bastille frontman and founder Dan Smith to cover Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ for her YouTube series Against The Clock.

Each instalment sees the singer create, reproduce and reinvent a new song in an hour, often joined by other musical guests. In the latest episode, she and Smith tackle the Glass Animals single from their latest LP ‘Dreamland’, each bringing a different flavour to the song.

Meanwhile, Griff has delivered her take on The Weeknd‘s ‘Save Your Tears’ during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.