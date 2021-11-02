Griff announces UK, US and European headline tours for 2022

Griff has announced details of a UK headline tour for March 2022, which will follow on from a US and European run – check out the dates below.

Taking place in March, the seven-date UK run will include a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. It kicks off at Brighton’s Chalk before moving through Bristol, Manchester and Leeds. The tour will end with shows at Glasgow’s SWG3 and Dublin’s The Academy.

Before that though, Griff will play nine shows in America (her first US tour) and eight in Europe. The full list of dates is as follows:

JANUARY 2022

25 – Songbyrd, Washington, DC

26 – The Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

28 – The Sinclair, Boston, MA

29 – The Foundry at The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

30 – Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

FEBRUARY 2022

01 – Schubas, Chicago, IL

04 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

06 – The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

MARCH

03 – Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen

05 – Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg

07- Parkteateret, Oslo

08 – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm

11 – Berlin, Lido

13 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

14 – Luxor, Cologne

15 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels

17 – La Gaite Lyrique, Paris

19 – Chalk, Brighton

21 – O2 Academy, Bristol

22 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

24 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

26 – Stylus, Leeds

28 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

29 – The Academy, Dublin

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5) and will be available here.

Last week, Griff finished up her first ever headline tour with a sold out show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. It came after a year that’s seen the singer release her EP ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ as well as pick up the Rising Star award at the 2021 BRITs. She also recently released new single ‘One Night’.

“I have the most creative control so nothing gets released without me feeling 100% happy about it,” Griff told NME earlier this year. “But at the same time you’re attached to a huge machine, so it definitely isn’t at the pace I’d like it to be. I released a lot of music in the last year and sometimes it felt like, ‘am I releasing my best songs and no-one’s listening to them?’”

“With how content is consumed and attention spans are at the moment, you’re always creatively exhausted because you have to release a song every six weeks to keep people’s attention. And even with this seven-song EP, everyone’s now asking when the album campaign starts. I’m like ‘fucking hell’. I haven’t got that many songs in me.”