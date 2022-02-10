Griff on her Sigrid collab: “It’s just about girls having a good time”

Speaking to NME at the BRIT Awards 2022, Griff revealed that she’s progressing well with her debut album – as well as discussing what it was like to collaborate with Sigrid on recent single ‘Head On Fire’. Check out our video interview with Griff above.

Having won the BRITs Rising Star Award last year, Griff was down at the London ceremony this week where she was nominated for Best New Act and Best Pop/R&B Act.

Up against the likes of Adele, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Joy Crookes, Central Cee, Little Simz and Self Esteem across her categories, Griff said that “you can’t really look at it as competition”.

“First of all, the Pop and R&B category is Dua, Ed, Joy, they’re all such incredible artists and I feel very grateful to be in and amongst the nominations,” she told NME.

Looking to the future, Griff told us about progress on the follow-up up to her acclaimed ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ mixtape and what to expect from her long-awaited debut album.

“I’m always trying to write, but it’s quite funny because it feels like we’re kind of coming out of the pandemic and I feel like it was a blessing to write in such a space where I was left alone,” she told NME. “Now we’re on the road again, I feel like I’m just learning how to write again in this capacity.”

She continued: “We’re writing [an album], but I just think we need to make it really amazing. It’s the debut album and I can never do that again, so I want to make sure that we’re putting out the best music we can.”

A taster of new material came earlier this year when Griff shared her collaboration with Sigrid when the pair released the empowering ‘Head On Fire‘.

“She’s just amazing,” Griff said of Sigrid. “We met at a fashion show and we’re both fans of each other. We’ve grown really close over working on each other with this song. I love it because it’s encouraging to see two pop girls come together, have a good time and there not be competition or comparison.

“It’s just about girls having a good time.”