Griff debuts Chris Martin collaboration ‘Astronaut’ at intimate London show

Griff has debuted her upcoming single ‘Astronaut’ which she collaborated with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin on.

The singer played the song at her first sold-out headline show at EartH in London following a run of festival appearances and stadium shows as opening support for Coldplay and Ed Sheeran. She used the intimate gig to showcase her upcoming project.

Per The Line of Best Fit, Griff played ‘Astronaut’, a track that will be released early next year. She revealed that the track underwent various iterations before reaching its final version. Martin plays the keys in the studio version of the song. Griff said that he had encouraged her to keep it simple after playing the demo for him during the Coldplay tour.

Her first full length project is set to be released in volumes with the first being titled ‘Vert1go Vol. 1’. At her intimate gig, she said that creating her project in fragments was not what she had intended but it ended up taking shape while she was on the road during moments between her hectic schedule.

She also shared that the first three songs on volume one of her project represent “her most fragile side.” It has yet to be revealed if the release will create her debut LP or just be a mixtape compilation.

In other news, Griff will be performing as part of an Avicii tribute concert that will take place in Stockholm later this year.

The upcoming event will serve as The Tim Bergling Foundation‘s second ‘Together For A Better Day’ gig. Artists on the line-up also include Yung Lean, Dan Tyminski, Cleo and Hurula.

More acts are expected to be added to the bill in the coming weeks. Tickets are available now – you can buy yours here.