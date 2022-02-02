Griff is supporting Ed Sheeran on his European tour

Griff has announced that she is supporting Ed Sheeran on a number of his European tour dates this September.

The singer-songwriter, who has been nominated in the Best Collaboration category at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 where she is also performing, shared the news earlier today via her Twitter (February 2).

“Ed asked if I could join him on some of his European tour dates. I said I’d check my schedule. Kinda have no words, thank you Ed,” Griff wrote.

The dates in question are September 10, 11 and 12 at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany; September 16 and 17 at Letzigrund Stadion, Switzerland; and 23, 24, 25 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Some of the dates have sold out – see here for more information about tickets.

Last month Griff was nominated for an NME Award along with Sigrid for their collaboration ‘Head On Fire‘.

She will perform at the March 2 ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton alongside Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and Chvrches (featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure). Tickets to the event are on sale now and are available here.

Halsey will also be in attendance on the night to pick up this year’s Innovation Award.

Meanwhile, in Sheeran news, the singer has submitted proposals to build a burial chamber under a private church on his Suffolk estate.

The plans for the boat-shaped church, described as a “place of retreat for contemplation and prayer”, have been approved but Sheeran wants to amend it to include the burial space, according to The Times.