Griff returns with euphoric new single ‘One Night’

Griff has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘One Night’ below.

The track, which was announced last week, follows the singer and producer’s recent debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, which came out in June.

“One Night’ is about feeling like you’re always carrying this darkness or burden,” Griff said of the new song, which premiered on Charli XCX‘s Radio 1 show this evening (August 26). “I think in the daytime we can feel distracted because we’re around people and we’re busy, but that moment between going to bed and falling asleep, there’s just enough silence for those burdens to get louder.

“Essentially this song is trying to understand why I can’t shake it, and the chorus comes to this breaking point of desperately wanting at least ‘One Night’ alone.”

Listen to ‘One Night’ below:

Reviewing the ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ mixtape upon its release, NME wrote: “Over her debut mixtape’s seven songs she tackles fracturing relationships (‘Black Hole’), how one person can feel like home (‘Shade of Yellow’) and celebrates somebody who doesn’t know how great they really are (‘Walk’).

“The lyrics to each are honest and specific to Griff’s experiences, but offered in a way to encourage listeners to find their own resonance.”

Last week, Griff linked up with Bastille frontman and founder Dan Smith to cover Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ for her YouTube series Against The Clock.

Each instalment sees the singer create, reproduce and reinvent a new song in an hour, often joined by other musical guests. In the latest episode, she and Smith tackle the Glass Animals single from their latest LP ‘Dreamland’, each bringing a different flavour to the song.

The singer is set to head out on a UK tour later this year, including a London date at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 27.