Griff and Sigrid reveal release date for collaborative single ‘Head On Fire’

Griff and Sigrid have announced when their collaborative single ‘Head On Fire’ will be released after revealing its existence this week.

The two pop stars began teasing the joint project last week in a series of cryptic videos posted on their social media accounts.

Now, the duo have confirmed when fans will be able to hear the track in full. “Pop girls unite,” Griff wrote on Instagram yesterday (January 4). “Support our tired little faces and presave head on fire.”

The post that accompanied the caption featured photos of Sigrid and Griff in the studio and a short video of them singing a line from the song, while Sigrid plays piano.

Griff announced the track on Monday (January 3) in a post on her TikTok account. “Sigrid and I have an important message,” the video said. “We’ve written a song called ‘Head On Fire’.

“It’s about your head being on fire, which I’m sure you can relate to,” it continued, while audio of the song played in the background. You can pre-save the song on streaming services here.

The Hertfordshire singer had previously hinted that she was about to team up with the Norwegian star, sharing a video where they were both interviewed backstage at Radio 1’s Out Out event in October. “If you were to collab with someone from the Out Out line-up, who would it be?” the interviewer asks Sigrid, to which she replies: “Oooh! Griff, she’s great!”

Asked the same question, Griff then says she would want to collaborate with Sigrid, before giving an overt wink to the camera, adding: “Hint hint.”

The song will be the first new material from Griff since her August 2021 single ‘One Night’, while Sigrid shared two songs from her upcoming album in ‘Mirror’ and ‘Burning Bridges’ last year.

Both artists are also set to hit the road this year, with Griff beginning a US, UK and European tour in North America in January. She will also support Dua Lipa on her UK and European tour this spring.

Sigrid, meanwhile, will play her biggest-ever UK, Ireland and European tour, including a show at London’s SSE Arena Wembley, in March.