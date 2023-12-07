Griff teams up with Coldplay’s Chris Martin for emotive new song ‘Astronaut’

Griff has teamed up with Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s for her emotive new song, ‘Astronaut’ – check it out below.

Griff supported Coldplay on their European stadium tour this year and in a statement, the musician explained how Martin asked her to play him some music she was in the process of writing while on tour. After hearing ‘Astronaut’, he offered to help her with the song.

“I’d produced ‘Astronaut’ and written it 100% by myself,” Griff said in a statement. “He [Martin] really got stuck in. We listened to maybe 30 of my songs together, but he kept stopping ‘Astronaut’. Chris advised me to strip it all back and keep things simple, so I had the cheek to ask him to play on it himself and I am so honoured he agreed.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the song’s themes, Griff added: “I wrote ‘Astronaut’ about the idea of being left behind. In young relationships, when someone needs time to figure out and find themselves without you, it hurts because you’re left wondering what about yourself wasn’t enough for them.”

Listen to ‘Astronaut’ below:

Back in October, Griff announced details of a new tour, set to take place across the UK and Europe next year.

Set to kick off next spring, the dates will start at the Debaser Strand venue in Stockholm on March 10, before continuing the following day with a show at the Parkteateret in Oslo. From there, the multi-NME Award-winner will make various stops across Europe – including shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and Hamberg – before embarking on her series of UK shows.

The UK leg of the tour will begin with a concert in Bournemouth’s O2 Academy on March 24, and will head over to Ireland two days later for a stop at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Advertisement

The final dates of the 2024 UK/EU tour will include shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, before coming to a close with a final performance at the Roundhouse in London on April 2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 27) at 10am BST and will be available here. Additionally, presale access starts on Wednesday (October 25) at 10am BST – find a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Griff 2024 UK/EU tour dates are:

March

10 — Debaser Strand, Stockholm

11 — Parkteateret, Oslo

15 — Mojo Club, Hamburg

16 — Heimathafen, Berlin

18 — Gloria Theater, Cologne

19 — Tolhuisten, Amsterdam

21 — Botanique Orangerie, Brussels

22 — La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, Paris

24 — O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 — Olympia Theatre, Dublin

28 — Albert Hall, Manchester

30 — Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

31 — O2 Institute, Birmingham

April

2 — Roundhouse, London

For New Year’s Eve 2023 and the first few days of January 2024, Griff will be playing three shows in Australia as part of the Heaps Good Festival.

The first show will take place on December 31 in Melbourne, before heading over to Brisbane on January 2 and Adelaide on January 6. Find any remaining tickets here.