Grim Reaper singer Steve Grimmett has died, aged 62

The musician fronted the heavy metal group from 1982, leading them through early glory and a mid-noughties resurgence

By Rhian Daly
Grim Reaper’s Steve Grimmett in 2015 CREDIT: Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett has died at the age of 62, his son has confirmed.

Grimmett died yesterday (August 15). A cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.

“We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings,” Russ Grimmett posted on Facebook, alongside photos of his father with their family. “But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.

“We are utterly heartbroken. Sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx.”

The musician led the British heavy metal band from 1982 – when he took over from the previous singer Paul DeMercado – until the group disbanded in 1988. In 2006, the band reformed under the moniker Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper, and were working on a new album before Grimmett’s death.

Grim Reaper’s Steve Grimmett in 2017 CREDIT: The Photo Access / Alamy Stock Photo

It was with Grimmett – who would go on to be their only constant member – in the line-up that Grim Reaper released their debut album, ‘See You In Hell’, in 1983. The record gave them their highest position on the Billboard 200 in the US, landing at Number 73. Two years later, their second album, ‘Fear No Evil’, peaked at Number 111, while in 1987, they shared their third album, ‘Rock You To Hell’.

A planned fourth album in the ‘80s was never released due to legal issues, and the band split up. When they reunited, it took them a decade to put out new material, but eventually did so with 2016’s ‘Walking In The Shadows’, which was followed by 2019’s ‘At The Gates’.

In between his two stints fronting Grim Reaper, Grimmett also led the thrash metal group Onslaught and heavy metallers Lionheart. In the ‘90s, his work with Grim Reaper was given fresh attention when the title tracks from the band’s first three albums featured on Beavis And Butt-Head.

Elsewhere, Grimmett also performed with The Steve Grimmett Band, GrimmStine and The Sanity Days, while he also appeared on tribute albums to the likes of Whitesnake, Iron Maiden, Thin Lizzy and more.

Tributes have started to be paid to Grimmett online. Fellow new wave of British heavy metal band Troyen wrote on Twitter: “We’ve just heard the devastating news that Grim Reaper front man the Legend that is Steve Grimmett has sadly passed away. Rest In Peace sir, you will be missed. Our thoughts are with his wife Millie, family and band members at this sad time.”

Arizona power-thrash metal band Varkan tweeted: “We’re absolutely gutted to hear of Steve Grimmett’s passing. He was one of the most underrated heavy metal singers ever, and he cared deeply about his fans. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

See more tributes below.

 

