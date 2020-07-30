Andy Anokye, the former Boy Better Know artist who performed as Solo 45, has been sentenced to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of imprisoning, abusing and raping four women.

Anokye was found guilty of 30 charges at a trial at Bristol Crown Court on March 11, including 21 counts of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All the offences listed were committed between February 2015 and March 2017.

According to BBC News, Judge William Hart told the rapper: “I’m entirely satisfied that your career as a music artist was flourishing at the time of this offending and that you would have gone to great heights.

Advertisement

“Your convictions have deprived you of that career but the fault is yours alone.”

After Anokye was initially charged in 2017, his April 2018 trial fell through due to legal reasons, before a second trial stalled the following year.

Upon the guilty verdicts being reached in March this year, Judge William Hart told the jury: “You have had to listen to and indeed watch some extremely graphic evidence and make very important decisions in the lives of all those concerned.”

Anokye’s extended sentence means he will serve 24 years in prison and five on licence. The 32-year-old rapper was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.