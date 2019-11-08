"I must confess, this place ain't bless, this place is a mess."

Grime star D Double E has emerged as the unlikely star of IKEA’s first ever Christmas advert, after lending his voice to the festive offering.

The advert from the Scandinavian homeware giants launched in the UK and Ireland today (November 8) and aims to encourage people to open their homes to guests across the festive season.

It features a couple who are waiting for guests to arrive when their ornaments spring to life and mock them about the state of their home – with each item voiced by D Double E.

The veteran London MC is first heard as a rabbit shaped teapot and then goes on to voice items including a pair of snail salt & pepper shakers, a Japanese good luck cat, and a particularly judgemental dinosaur.

“I must confess, this place ain’t bless, this place is a mess. This table is older than the pyramids, at least it’s older than the mirror is,” he raps on the track.

It seems that he gets the message across too, as the family eventually head to IKEA to buy a selection of items.

IKEA’s Sarah Green said: “Our first IKEA Christmas advert focuses on the phenomenon of ‘home shame’ – encouraging people to overcome the negative voices in their head holding them back from open up their homes.

“It was born from the common feeling that, along with the seasonal joys, a lot of us feel a looming sense of dread when it comes to hosting others with many of us feel ashamed of our homes over the Christmas period.”

Last year, D Double E finally released his anticipated debut album ‘Jackuum’.