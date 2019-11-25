General Election 2019: #Grime4Corbyn to relaunch in new campaign to support Labour

It's back...

The Grime4Corbyn campaign is to relaunch with a new collective of artists who are encouraging fans to back Labour in the general election.

Despite fears that the campaign would not return after the 2017 vote, Grime 4 Corbyn 2.0 has officially been announced ahead of the poll on December 12.

Joining forces with Grime Originals, the 2019 Grime 4 Corbyn event is set to take place on Friday November 29 and promises “special guests and a showcasing of the genre’s ongoing support for justice, equality and prosperity for all”.

It will include four hours of live streamed radio sets, with performances from artists including Durrty Goodz, Manga Saint Hilare and Lioness.

Grime Originals founder Sharky Major told Metro: “My parents and grandparents have always been in favour of Labour and I’m no different. We are regular hard working people who want the best for people like us.”

DJ Logan Sama added: “I am not sure any politician can deliver what they promise, but I know that the Conservatives have delivered years of austerity and cuts that have massively affected the working class whilst the mega rich continue to get acquire obscene personal wealth and corporations continue to take their earnings offshore and not pay back in to our tax system.

“I’m ready for change. For the good of the many.”

It comes after reports last month claimed that the movement was unlikely to return once more for the upcoming general election, after several key figures reportedly grew disillusioned with Jeremy Corbyn.

Skepta previously criticised the campaign in December 2017, and said that politicians “used people” during the election.

Acts such as AJ Tracey have confirmed that they will not be voting for Labour in December, while JME – who interviewed Mr Corbyn – has yet to voice support.

