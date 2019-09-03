Grimes confirms new single ‘A New Day To Die’ will arrive this week

The latest from Miss_Anthropocene

Grimes has confirmed that a new single will arrive this week.

The Canadian star, real name Claire Boucher, announced the release of ‘A New Way To Die’ in a new Instagram post.

She also shared what appears to be the gothic artwork too, which sees a tattooed hand plunging a elaborate sword into the globe as blood pours out.

It’s believed that the track will feature on new album ‘Miss_Anthropocene‘, the anticipated follow-up to 2015’s ‘Art Angels‘.

Earlier this year she also released ‘Pretty Dark’, which isn’t expected to feature on the record.

Despite receiving glowing reviews upon release, Grimes previously described ‘Art Angels’ as a “stain on my life”.

“The last album was a piece of crap,” she said. “I feel like people really misread it and it feels like a stain on my life.”

She continued to explain that she hadn’t tried to make a pop album with ‘Art Angels’ but saw it as more of a “genre exercise” that showed what she could do as a producer. “I just wish I could make music in a vacuum,” she said. “It’s good to make people mad actually, I retract my statement. If you can make people mad without actually hurting anyone, that’s probably a good thing.”