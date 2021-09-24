Grimes and Elon Musk have “semi-separated but still love each other”

Grimes and Elon Musk have announced that they have broken up after three years together.

Calling themselves “semi-separated,” the pair, who have an 18-month year old son, say they “still love each other” and are in regular contact.

Musk told the New York Post: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Earlier this year, Grimes said that her and Musk’s child X AE A-XII is already making music, described as “super fire” by his mother.

Originally called X Æ A-12, the baby was then officially named X AE A-XII Musk, according to a birth certificate.

The official name came after Grimes revealed that she and Musk were asked to change their baby son’s name to comply with California law. Explaining the name, Grimes previously said that ‘X’ refers to “the unknown variable,” while ‘Æ’ is “my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)”.

Earlier this summer, Grimes told fans that “contrary to popular belief”, Musk doesn’t fund her career.

The musician was looking for feedback from fans on a new song, ‘100 Percent Tragedy’, that her label, Columbia Records, doesn’t think is a contender for a single.

A fan asked the singer, “Why did u even sign to a label”, to which Grimes responded: “Need to get out of the gate-keeping of indie music and I need $ for music videos etc haha contrary to popular belief my bf doesn’t fund my career.”