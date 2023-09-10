Grimes and Elon Musk reveal they have a third child, Techno Mechanicus

Elon Musk has revealed in his new book that he and Grimes have a third child together, called Techno Mechanicus.

The Canadian artist – real name Claire Boucher – shares two children with Twitter/X CEO and Tesla boss Musk – son X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk who arrived December 2021 via surrogate.

Both of these children were announced to the public months after their births, as is the case with their third child.

In his new biography by Walter Isaacson, Musk revealed the existence of Techno Mechanicus – Tau for short.

Earlier this year, Grimes revealed that she had renamed her daughter, changing the name from Exa Dark Sideræl to a single letter.

News of the pair’s second child was accidentally revealed last year during a cover interview with Vanity Fair, when the interviewer noticed the sound of a baby crying while talking to Grimes about her upcoming “space opera”-themed album, ‘Book 1’.

She then shared a photo online with the caption: “Y [dragon emoji] C.” In a reply to a Grimes fan account, the singer then explained that her daughter is now just named ‘Y’, pronounced ‘Why’.

“She’s Y now, or “Why?” or just “?” (But the government won’t recognize that),” Grimes wrote, “curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.”

Grimes and Musk previously changed their son’s name in order to comply with California law.