Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert have said they’re planning on getting “brain chips” together after striking up an unlikely friendship.

The bizarre pledge came about over the weekend when Lil Uzi tweeted “Neuralink” – a reference to Elon Musk’s start-up firm that aims to develop implant a computer interface in the human brain to provide long-term treatment for neurological conditions such as dementia.

“Let’s get brain chips,” Grimes replied, prompting Lil Uzi to agree: “I’m ready when we doing it?”

But far from being a joke, Grimes suggested she already has the idea planned out, as she suggested: ” Let’s aim for chips by 2022. it’s experimental surgery but if it succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha.”

Lil Uzi then replied: “Okay !!! I will call u for more detail.”

Last month, Musk told users of private app Clubhouse that Neuralink recently used its nanotechnology to implant a chip into a monkey’s brain, which, he claims, allowed the animal to play video games using only its mind.

“You can’t even see where the neural implant was put in, except that he’s got a slight like dark mohawk,” Musk said, per The Hill.

The bizarre plans come after Lil Uzi previously revealed that he has been “making hits” with Grimes.

In a recent tweet, Lil Uzi Vert wrote: “Me and Grimes making hits. respect my sister.” The post included the flame and rocket emojis.

News of the collaboration comes after Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – told fans that she was in the process of finishing her next studio album, which will follow last year’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’.