Grimes shares details of “one night only” show, ‘BIO-HAQUE’

Nina Kraviz and Sophie will also appear

Grimes has announced a special “one night only” performance in Miami – see further details below.

The Canadian artist – real name Claire Boucher – released the track ‘Violence’ last month, which is expected to feature on her anticipated fifth studio album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’.

While it’s currently unclear as to when the LP will arrive, Grimes has today (October 2) confirmed that she’ll be taking to the stage later this year. Featuring appearances from Nina Kraviz and Sophie, the ‘BIO-HAQUE’ event will take place at Miami’s Art Basel venue on December 5.

Uploading a poster for the show on her Instagram, Grimes wrote in the caption: “Welcome to BIO-HAQUE; a place where the well-proven anti-ageing properties of raving have been distilled into the most potent experience available on the market today.

“The leading engineers on the team (Grimes, Nina Kraviz, & SOPHIE) have dedicated their lives to identifying the most rejuvenating qualities of music. And for one night only, they will present their groundbreaking findings to the public. (Don’t worry, it’s FDA APPROVED).”

Tickets are currently on sale for ‘BIO-HAQUE’ here.

Meanwhile, Grimes recently opened up on the “fresh” direction her upcoming material will take during an interview on Beats 1.

“I feel like for the first time, I’m really seeing myself as a singer, which is something I’ve never really done before, and it actually feels really good to just sing,” she told host Zane Lowe.

Grimes’ last album, ‘Art Angels’, was released back in 2015. “[Grimes] retains her alien spirit on a fourth album that dabbles in pop,” NME‘s Barry Nicolson wrote in a four-star review.