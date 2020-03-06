Grimes opens up on “sad and dark” saga with Azealia Banks and Elon Musk

Grimes has opened up about the bizarre set of events that involved her, her boyfriend Elon Musk and rapper Azealia Banks in 2018.

The pregnant singer, who recently confirmed that she expecting Musk’s child, spoke to Rolling Stone about her recent album ‘Miss Anthropocene’.

Banks had previously caused a stir when she started to tweet intimate details of Musk and Grimes personal life whilst growing increasingly frustrated when Grimes seemingly failed to turn up for the collaboration.

The strange saga resulted in Banks throwing harsh words at both Grimes and Musk, along with the allegation that the Tesla CEO’s attorney blackmailed her. She then apologised to Musk, saying that she “felt terrible for everything“.

Now speaking about the highly publicised events, Grimes said that it was “a sad, dark thing”. While she still remembers the trauma she endured, Grimes said that she has now forgiven Banks.

“I just, like, forgive her, and forgiving her is really, really hard,” she said. “I was losing my shit. I was like, ‘Oh, fuck, oh, fuck.’ I felt I had caused the downfall of everything I care about and everyone I care about, like, I fucked everything up, like really crazy.”

She explained that Musk eventually helped calm her down: “He was just, like, ‘Snap the fuck out of it. You have to be in a battle right now.’”

Things got extra complicated when the plot thickened in January 2019, as the pair’s feud was dragged into a court case and messages between the two women were shared online.

At the time, the two artists were among those to be reportedly subpoenaed by a California federal court judge in relation to an ongoing lawsuit against Elon Musk. Musk and his company Tesla were being sued by former investors following a tweet Musk posted back in August where he wrote: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420 (£323). Funding secured.”

Both Grimes and Banks were apparently been ordered by the judge not to destroy any documents which may pertain to the case, including text, Facebook and Instagram messages.