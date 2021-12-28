Grimes says she will “change my main day job” after next album ‘Book 1’

Grimes is looking at changing the main focus of her career after the release of her next album, the star has said.

The musician is preparing the follow-up to her latest record ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which was released in February 2020. Her next album will be her first since leaving 4AD and signing with Columbia.

But the record, which will be called ‘Book 1’, could mark new horizons for Grimes. “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” she tweeted today (December 28). “I’m not quitting music but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

When Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suggested she join that world instead and Imane Anys offered her help in doing so, she replied: “I wasn’t gna become a twitch streamer cuz I think public speaking is my weakness but I would def learn from u m’lady.”

British TV presenter Liv Boeree suggested, “You should start a podcast or something”, to which Grimes responded: “Maybe we need to introduce the concept of homo techno.”

While her focus is still on music, Grimes has also been teasing a new collaboration with The Weeknd. She told fans on her Discord server asking for a joint release with the fellow Canadian star: “Hmmm surprises for yalls.” When another person asked “Grimes an weeknd collab when”, she replied: “It’s called Sci Fi.”

Last week (December 22), the musician shared a fantasy-inspired video for her latest single, ‘Player Of Games’. Directed by Anton Tammi, the visuals see Grimes face off against a character called the Dark King (played by Andreï Pishchalnikov), battling him with weapons resembling lightsabers.

The track is the first chapter of the “Book 1 era”, which she has previously called “by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done”.