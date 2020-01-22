News Music News

Grimes creates ‘WarNymph’ social media profiles for her unborn baby

A 3D impression of her baby warns of impending doom

Charlotte Krol
Grimes has teamed up with Adidas

Grimes has made social profiles for her unborn baby and posted the first 3D animated impression of her child, dubbed with a message of an impending apocalypse.

The ‘4ÆM’ artist, who releases her fifth album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ next month, recently revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. The pop experimentalist is dating Tesla founder Elon Musk, with whom she is expecting.

Now, she has launched a number of private social media accounts for her daughter, whom she refers to as ‘WarNymph’, telling a fan that the profiles will remain blocked from the public while “she’s in beta form”.

Advertisement

In a video seen and reposted by a Grimes fan account @GrimezszCharts on Twitter a 3D visualisation of Grimes and Musk’s child warns “the end is nigh” for planet earth. Watch below.

“This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end is nigh,” says the AI baby in a whispery voice that sounds like an Anglocised version of Grimes’ (Claire Boucher) voice.

The baby continues: “The next planet in the solar system… it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth is going deafeningly quiet.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grimes is set to release ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ on February 21. The project has been previewed with a host of tracks including  ‘My Name is Dark’, ‘4ÆM’, and ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Festivals

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Andrew Trendell -
Bow down to a legend.
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices of Hero, Villain and Music Moment of the Year
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.