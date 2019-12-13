Grimes debuts new track ‘4ÆM’ from ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ soundtrack

Grimes has debuted her new track ‘4ÆM’, after lending her efforts to the soundtrack of new video game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

The singer, real name Claire Boucher, debuted the track at Thursday night’s The Game Awards in Los Angeles.

During her appearance, it was also revealed that the song belongs to character Lizzy Wizzy in the game – a cyborg-esque pop megastar who is voiced by Grimes.

She joins a list of high-profile celebrities lending their voices to the project, including Keanu Reeves. He will voice Johnny Silverhand – a singer whose music is brought to life by Swedish punk icons Refused.

As well as Grimes and Refused, Run the Jewels, ASAP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo will feature on the game.

It comes after Grimes recently debuted ‘My Name is Dark’, taken from her upcoming new album, ‘Miss_Anthropocene’, which is set for release on February 21.

Speaking about her new album earlier this year, the Canadian star said: “It’s called Miss Anthropocene. It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil.”

Back in September, Grimes released ‘A New Way to Die’ and earlier this year she also released ‘Pretty Dark’, a track which isn’t expected to feature on the upcoming record.

Despite receiving glowing reviews upon release, Grimes previously described her last album, ‘Art Angels’, as a “stain on my life.”