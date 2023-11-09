Grimes DJs at event calling for looser AI regulations but “disagrees with the sentiment of this party”

Grimes took on DJ duties at an event calling for looser regulations on artificial intelligence, but told the crowds that she was against “the sentiment of this party”.

Taking place on Monday night (November 6), the singer-songwriter held a DJ set as part of an afterparty for the first DevDay developer conference for OpenAI – a platform made by the same developers behind ChatGPT.

The event was also held just days after the launch of competitor platform Grok, which is an AI Chatbot launched by billionaire Elon Musk – who is also the ex-husband of Grimes.

Advertisement

At the OpenAI event, which was held at the 1015 Folsom nightclub in San Francisco, Grimes appeared to perform at the afterparty. However, she also made it clear that she was opposed to the theme of the event, which strives to keep AI free of any regulations.

“I disagree with the sentiment of this party,” she told the crowd (via The San Francisco Standard). “I think we need to find ways to be safer about AI.”

According to the outlet, she also performed in front of a screen that projected messages such as “Keep AI open” and “Liberate AI”, despite not agreeing with the overall agenda.

While the idea of using artificial intelligence in songwriting has been one that has divided musicians globally, Grimes has been widely open-minded towards the idea.

This stems back to April, when the singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the process, and insisted that she is fully open to it because “it’s cool to be fused [with] a machine”.

Advertisement

She also told fans that she is more than happy for them to sample her voice using artificial intelligence as a means of making music, provided they give her half of any royalties made.

The following month she also unveiled Elf.Tech, her own AI voice mimicking software that will allow fans to record and release music using her voice, before then going on to claim that she believes streaming platforms like Spotify should have a section dedicated to AI music.

Altough open to the prospect, she did also co-sign a letter from Center For AI Safety warning of “the risk of extinction” earlier this year (via Stereogum).

More recently, Grimes partnered up with CreateSafe and Slip.stream to make 200+ GrimesAI songs available for content creators to use on any platform.

Although the use of AI in music creation continues to divide, the push to enforce regulations on how the technology is used has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

This was particularly seen at the end of September when the Council of Music Makers (CMM) published five fundamental rules that they want companies to embrace when it comes to developing music AI technologies.

These included respecting the personal data rights of music-makers, sharing the financial rewards of AI music fairly, and clearly labelling AI-generated works.

In other Grimes news, earlier this month the artist teamed up with Iranian-Dutch artist and producer Sevdaliza, and shared the rave-inspired track ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’.