Grimes encourages fans to finish her music video for ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’

Grimes has released an unfinished music video for ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’ for fans to complete themselves. Watch the green screen version below:

The artist shared the raw audio and video files for fans to use to make their own. Grimes said five similar lyric videos have been shot for songs from ‘Miss Anthropocene’.

“We shot 5 of these greenscreen “lyric videos” so we could have visuals for the album (doing our regular intensive videos in my state didn’t seem super wise etc etc),” she wrote.

“But obvs w delete forever we started messing around in post and making better stuff than we thought we could.”

A press statement says “Grimes grew up on bootleg sampling and DIY creation and consider[s] it a vital part of exploring personal style and creativity”.

Video creators are encouraged to share their productions on Twitter with the #grimesartkit. Grimes will share some of her favourites. The song stems are being distributed through WeTransfer, ArtStation, and Native Instruments here.

Grimes released her fifth album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ in February of this year. NME reviewed it and gave it four stars out of five, writing it was “stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty”. She is also currently fulfilling a six-month residency at BBC Radio 1.

