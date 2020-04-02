Grimes encourages fans to finish her music video for ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’

Grimes has released an unfinished video for ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’, a track off her latest studio album, ‘Miss Anthropocene’. Check it out below.
According to a press release, Grimes is asking fans to help her complete the music video. The artist has shared the raw audio and video files to encourage “creators to generate their own videos, as part of a collective art project”. Watch the green screen version here:
Video creators are also encouraged to share their productions through the hashtag #grimesartkit on Twitter, where Grimes will share some of her favourites. The song stems are being distributed through WeTransfer, ArtStation, and Native Instruments here.
In a recent Instagram post, Grimes said that five similar lyric videos have been shot for songs from ‘Miss Anthropocene’. “We shot 5 of these greenscreen ‘lyric videos’ so we could have visuals for the album (doing our regular intensive videos in my state didn’t seem super wise etc etc),” she wrote.
“But obvs w [the video for] delete forever we started messing around in post and making better stuff than we thought we could.”
Quarantine Art Kit 🤍🩸🤍 Link in bio •we shot 5 of these greenscreen “lyric videos” so we could have visuals for the album (doing our regular intensive videos in my state didn’t seem super wise etc etc) •But obvs w delete forever we started messing around in post and making better stuff than we thought we could. •Anyhow – Because we’re all in lockdown we thought if people are bored and wanna learn new things, we could release the raw components of one of these for anyone who wants to try making stuff using our footage. 🪐🐖🪐 •In my bio is a we-transfer file with – the “you’ll miss me when I’m not around” greenscreen footage, some shorter snippets (might be easier to mess around with but feel free to cut up master file however, make gifs, whatevs). – stems for the song if you wanna mess around wit audio (and some native inst tools are included). + single art etc. – Starting April 8th Native Instruments is offering free 1 month http://sounds.com subscription and/or $25 NI Store Voucher (TBC) for remixing and some other bonus audio stuff (like, One randomly selected participant will get Komplete 12) – We’re also working on securing free short term access to the visual tools we use (keep u posted). – So basically, just a bunch of tools for anyone who wants to use them 💕🎮 (This is how we made delete forever if your interested). •Anyway we were inspired by all the amazing art that gets sent our way, So hoping some of these things are of use when the days are long and lonely. •Anyway, I hope everybodies doing ok! _____________________ •Ps other tools we’ve enjoyed using are: – Blender (free online!) (And FYI – Blender can do all the compositing and tracking needed to make stuff ) – Adobe suite (for editing and stuff) – Daz 3D (what we use to make @Warnymph) – We’re always down for recommendations too if u guys have any
Grimes released her fifth album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ earlier this February. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said the record was “stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty”.
Last month, the Canadian pop star explained the reason behind her recent “GLOBAL WARMING IS GOOD” billboards, which were used to promote her latest record. According to Grimes, she wasn’t sold on the idea initially but was later convinced by her album cover art designer Ryder Ripps.
“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, fuck no, this is a huge mistake,’” she said. “Then I was like, ‘Wow, this is so scary that I think we should probably put it up’.”
Grimes is currently fulfilling a six-month residency at BBC Radio 1.