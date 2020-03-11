News Music News

Grimes explains “Global Warming Is Good” billboards

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, fuck no...'"

Tom Skinner
Grimes CREDIT: Mac Boucher and Neil Hansen

Grimes has explained the reasoning behind her recent “GLOBAL WARMING IS GOOD” billboards which were used to promote her latest album.

The Canadian pop star, whose real name is Claire Boucher, released her fifth record ‘Miss Anthropocene’ last month.

Ahead of its arrival, Grimes said that she would use the project to flip the narrative on climate change in a bid to amp up attention on the issue. In keeping with this concept, Grimes unveiled a number of billboards presenting the message: “GLOBAL WARMING IS GOOD”.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pitchfork, the singer offered an insight into the artwork’s creation — revealing that she wasn’t sold on the idea initially.

“I was like, ‘Well, we could just throw my picture up and be like ‘buy the album,’ and no one’s gonna give a fuck — or we could treat the city like an art gallery and put up an actual piece of art,’” Grimes told the outlet.

Boucher went on to say that the designer of the ‘Miss Anthropocene’ cover, Ryder Ripps, later approached her with the bold idea.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, fuck no, this is a huge mistake,’” she said. “Then I was like, ‘Wow, this is so scary that I think we should probably put it up.’

Grimes added that “the goal was to have less advertising and more public art.”

In an interview last year, Grimes explained that she “wanted to make climate change fun”, reasoning that by presenting the matter in an “evil” form may help her to “find a way to make that useful to society.”

Meanwhile, Grimes recently began her six-month residency at BBC Radio 1.

